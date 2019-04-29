New York Dolls’ Sylvain Sylvain reveals cancer battle

Former New York Dolls guitarist Sylvain Sylvain has revealed he’s been battling cancer for the last 12 months.

He says he has upcoming surgery, but the recovery time will be a year – and a crowdfunding campaign has been set up to help the musician in the weeks and months to come

Sylvain says: “I know there has been some curiosity, speculation and, yes, rumour about why I haven't been rampaging songs on FB or, more importantly, out on tour promoting my book There’s No Bones in Ice Cream and playing in a town near you.

“First the bad news: For about a year now, I have been battling cancer.

“Then the good news: I have an upcoming surgery with a great doctor that may do the trick. There will, however, be a somewhat long recovery period – at least a year.

“I have not been able to work since last year and have more surgery scheduled. I love life! As hard as life has been to me these past two years, I want to live and I know with your love and support I’ll have the best chance that I could ever have.”

The campaign is looking to raise $80,000 and, at the time of writing, the total stands at just over $26,000.

New York Dolls fifth and final studio album Dancing Backward in High Heels was released in 2011.