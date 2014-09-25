New Who track in anniversary set

The Who have confirmed Be Lucky, their first new track in eight years, will appear on an upcoming 50th anniversary compilation.
It was recorded during the summer, and it’s the final song on double-disc set The Who Hits 50. Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey were joined in the studio by touring rhythm section Zak Starkey and Pino Palladino. Mick Talbot of the Style Council and Dexys Midnight Runners played keyboards. All royalties from the new song will go to Teen Cancer America, a charity founded by Daltrey and Townshend in 2011.
Earlier this year frontman Daltrey predicted the band would record again, saying: “Pete’s got hundreds of songs. He wants to make an album and I’m always ready and raring to go. I don’t see why we wouldn’t – my voice is still in good shape. The hearing isn’t so great, but the voice is fine.”
The Who Hits 50 is released on November 3, ahead of the band’s anniversary UK tour:
Nov 30: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena
Dec 05: Nottingham Capital FM Arena
Dec 07: Birmingham NIA
Dec 09: Newcastle Metro
Dec 11: Liverpool Echo Arena
Dec 13: Manchester Phones 4U Arena
Dec 15: Cardiff Motorpoint
Dec 17: London O2 Arena
Tracklist
Disc 1
Zoot Suit
I Can’t Explain
Anyway Anyhow Anywhere
My Generation
Substitute
The Kids Are Alright
I’m A Boy
Happy Jack
Boris The Spider
Pictures of Lily
The Last Time
I Can See For Miles
Call Me Lightning
Dogs
Magic Bus
Pinball Wizard
I’m Free
The Seeker
Summertime Blues (live)
See Me, Feel Me
Won’t Get Fooled Again
Let’s See Action
Bargain
Behind Blue Eyes
Disc 2
Baba O’Riley
Join Together
Relay
5:15
Love Reign O’er Me
Postcard
Squeeze Box
Slip Kid
Who Are You
Trick of the Light
You Better You Bet
Don’t Let The Coat
Athena
Eminence Front
It’s Hard
Real Good Looking Boy
It’s Not Enough
Be Lucky