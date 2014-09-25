Trending

New Who track in anniversary set

By Classic Rock  

Be Lucky appears on compilation marking band's 50th year

The Who have confirmed Be Lucky, their first new track in eight years, will appear on an upcoming 50th anniversary compilation.

It was recorded during the summer, and it’s the final song on double-disc set The Who Hits 50. Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey were joined in the studio by touring rhythm section Zak Starkey and Pino Palladino. Mick Talbot of the Style Council and Dexys Midnight Runners played keyboards. All royalties from the new song will go to Teen Cancer America, a charity founded by Daltrey and Townshend in 2011.

Earlier this year frontman Daltrey predicted the band would record again, saying: “Pete’s got hundreds of songs. He wants to make an album and I’m always ready and raring to go. I don’t see why we wouldn’t – my voice is still in good shape. The hearing isn’t so great, but the voice is fine.”

The Who Hits 50 is released on November 3, ahead of the band’s anniversary UK tour:

Nov 30: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena

Dec 05: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Dec 07: Birmingham NIA

Dec 09: Newcastle Metro

Dec 11: Liverpool Echo Arena

Dec 13: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

Dec 15: Cardiff Motorpoint

Dec 17: London O2 Arena

Tracklist

Disc 1

  1. Zoot Suit

  2. I Can’t Explain

  3. Anyway Anyhow Anywhere

  4. My Generation

  5. Substitute

  6. The Kids Are Alright

  7. I’m A Boy

  8. Happy Jack

  9. Boris The Spider

  10. Pictures of Lily

  11. The Last Time

  12. I Can See For Miles

  13. Call Me Lightning

  14. Dogs

  15. Magic Bus

  16. Pinball Wizard

  17. I’m Free

  18. The Seeker

  19. Summertime Blues (live)

  20. See Me, Feel Me

  21. Won’t Get Fooled Again

  22. Let’s See Action

  23. Bargain

  24. Behind Blue Eyes

Disc 2

  1. Baba O’Riley

  2. Join Together

  3. Relay

  4. 5:15

  5. Love Reign O’er Me

  6. Postcard

  7. Squeeze Box

  8. Slip Kid

  9. Who Are You

  10. Trick of the Light

  11. You Better You Bet

  12. Don’t Let The Coat

  13. Athena

  14. Eminence Front

  15. It’s Hard

  16. Real Good Looking Boy

  17. It’s Not Enough

  18. Be Lucky