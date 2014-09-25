New Who track in anniversary set

The Who have confirmed Be Lucky, their first new track in eight years, will appear on an upcoming 50th anniversary compilation.

It was recorded during the summer, and it’s the final song on double-disc set The Who Hits 50. Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey were joined in the studio by touring rhythm section Zak Starkey and Pino Palladino. Mick Talbot of the Style Council and Dexys Midnight Runners played keyboards. All royalties from the new song will go to Teen Cancer America, a charity founded by Daltrey and Townshend in 2011.

Earlier this year frontman Daltrey predicted the band would record again, saying: “Pete’s got hundreds of songs. He wants to make an album and I’m always ready and raring to go. I don’t see why we wouldn’t – my voice is still in good shape. The hearing isn’t so great, but the voice is fine.”

The Who Hits 50 is released on November 3, ahead of the band’s anniversary UK tour:

Nov 30: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena

Dec 05: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Dec 07: Birmingham NIA

Dec 09: Newcastle Metro

Dec 11: Liverpool Echo Arena

Dec 13: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

Dec 15: Cardiff Motorpoint

Dec 17: London O2 Arena

Tracklist

Disc 1

Zoot Suit I Can’t Explain Anyway Anyhow Anywhere My Generation Substitute The Kids Are Alright I’m A Boy Happy Jack Boris The Spider Pictures of Lily The Last Time I Can See For Miles Call Me Lightning Dogs Magic Bus Pinball Wizard I’m Free The Seeker Summertime Blues (live) See Me, Feel Me Won’t Get Fooled Again Let’s See Action Bargain Behind Blue Eyes

Disc 2