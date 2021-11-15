Roger Daltrey: the the internet is destroying humanity

Roger Daltrey has expressed his dismay at the way the internet is affecting our lives, claiming that it's destroying both our brains and the planet.

The Who frontman was speaking with the Coda Collection, a video streaming service available via Amazon Prime that offers concerts, documentaries and more from artists including Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones.

In the interview Daltrey discusses a wide range of topics, including being belittled as a singer, his relationship with Pete Townshend, the possibility of new music from The Who, the creation of Tommy, how Keith Moon's use of amphetamines undermined the band's music, and how the digital age has impacted on humanity in general and the music industry in particular.

"You're talking to the number one hater of the internet," says Daltrey. "I loathe it. At the time it really started to come forward as this platform it's become, I never ever thought any good would come of it and I really still don't think any good's come of it. I think if we're not careful, it's probably the end of our civilisation.

"Yes, it's very convenient. It's destroying our planet in more ways than one. It's destroying our brains in more ways than one. It's destroying our society in more ways than one, so all in all, the sooner it fucking collapses, the better and we get back to talking to people face-to-face, making real music, making things and putting out product because this streaming shit with musicians where they can't earn a living making music.

"Songwriters can't earn a living writing songs. Composers can't earn a living composing music. That can't go on. That's got to stop. It's the biggest fraud or robbery, whatever you want to call it, in history - what's happened to the music business."

Roger Daltrey's Who Was I solo tour, which was due to kick off earlier this month, is now scheduled to take place next summer. Dates below.

Roger Daltrey: Who Was I 2022 tour

Jun 20: Bournemouth BIC

Jun 22: Brighton Centre

Jun 24: Oxford New Theatre

Jun 27: Portsmouth Guildhall

Jun 29: Nottingham RCH

Jul 01: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Jul 04: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Jul 06: Glasgow Armadillo

Jul 09: Manchester 02 Apollo

Jul 11: Liverpool Empire

Jul 13: Newcastle City Hall

Jul 17: London Palladium

Tickets are on sale now.