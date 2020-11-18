New Van der Graaf Generator book out in November

A new book on British prog legends Van der Graaf Generator is to be released next month. Van der Graaf Generator On Track, by US writer Dan Coffey and published by Sonicbond Publishing on November 30 (December 30 in the US), explores every album and every song from the band, who celebrated their 50th anniversary several years ago.

As well as every Van der Graaf Generator album, the new book also takes in sine of singer Peter Hammill's solo works, in what is says are "linked albums by their prolific singer".

"This book will explore what these musicians, and legions of dedicated fans, found so inspiring over the years: all of the VdGG albums, including Pawn Hearts and Godbluff as well as several solo Hammill albums crucial to the VdGG story, are discussed in these pages, including a handful of essential live recordings, experiments, and collaborations," the publishers state. "Nothing like this analysis of the band has been published before, and this book will prove an invaluable guide for navigating the Van der Graaf Generator sonic labyrinth."