Trending

New Peter Gabriel book to be published in October

By ( )

Peter Gabriel: A Life In Vision, a new visual biography, will be published on October 8

Peter Gabriel
(Image credit: Evening Standard / Getty Images)

A new Peter Gabriel visual biography, A Life In Vision will be published by Wymer Publishing on October 8.

The book will document Gabriel's entire career from  his early days with Genesis though to his most recent solo exploits.

"A Life In Vision is a chronological, visual biography of Gabriel's extraordinary and colourful career," say the publishers. "From the early days of Genesis through to the present day it is crammed full of glorious photography, much of which is previously unpublished, along with a timeline narrative by Genesis aficionado Alan Hewitt."

Peter Gabriel

(Image credit: Wymer Publishing)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Founder and Editor of Prog Magazine. Enjoys almost all progressive music in its many guises, but is especially partial to a slice of post rock.