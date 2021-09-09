New Peter Gabriel book to be published in October

A new Peter Gabriel visual biography, A Life In Vision will be published by Wymer Publishing on October 8.

The book will document Gabriel's entire career from his early days with Genesis though to his most recent solo exploits.

"A Life In Vision is a chronological, visual biography of Gabriel's extraordinary and colourful career," say the publishers. "From the early days of Genesis through to the present day it is crammed full of glorious photography, much of which is previously unpublished, along with a timeline narrative by Genesis aficionado Alan Hewitt."