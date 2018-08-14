New Order documentary Decades to be broadcast in September

Mike Christie’s New Order film titled Decades will be broadcast on Sky Arts next month, it’s been confirmed.

The documentary follows the band as they prepare for their collaboration with artist Liam Gillick and the 12-piece synthesiser orchestra ahead of their landmark performance at last year’s Manchester Film Festival.

It’ll air on Sky Arts at 9pm on September 22 – almost 40 years to the day since the band’s precursor Joy Division made their TV debut on Tony Wilson’s So It Goes programme in 1978.

New Order: Decades is described as “part concert, part documentary” and is an “intimate celebration of their story and their music.”

It features interviews with band members and collaborators, including Gillick and art director Peter Saville, and delves into the band’s rich history.

A statement reads: “The full-length New Order and Joy Division song performances featured in the film – captured from the spectacular concert, designed by Gillick and augmented by the synth orchestra – look and sound simply incredible.

“They also serve as a perfect cross section of the musical journey the band have undertaken in their incredible career over the last four decades, and the perfect soundtrack to this very special film.”

New Order’s most recent, album was 2015’s Music Complete, which featured guest appearances from Iggy Pop and Brandon Flowers.