New Found Glory save horse from slaughter

New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert has saved a horse from slaughter after seeing an online ad.

The one-year-old mare is named after Gilbert’s band and was scheduled to be killed just hours after he saw it advertised on social media.

TMZ reports that he stumbled across the advert online while searching for fan reactions to their recent North American tour – and after checking in with his bandmates, he bought the horse for $350.

New Found Glory has now been transported to an owner in Texas with help from charity Freedom4Horses and a YouCaring page has been set up to raise cash to look after the animal.

Gilbert’s solo project What’s Eating Gilbert will issue their debut album That New Sound You’re Looking For on July 10 via Hopeless Sounds.

New Found Glory’s last studio release was 2014’s Resurrection. It was their first as a four-piece following the departure of guitarist Steve Klein in 2013. They’ll play the Reading and Leeds festivals on the weekend of August 28-30.

