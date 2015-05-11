New Found Glory's Gilbert gears up for solo release

New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert has confirmed details of his solo project’s debut album.

What’s Eating Gilbert will issue That New Sound You’re Looking For on July 10 via Hopeless Sounds.

He says: “I’m excited to announce that it is finally time for me to release the first full-length What’s Eating Gilbert album. I say ‘finally’ because I actually recorded these 12 songs in January of 2014.

“Why have I waited so long to release it? Well, New Found Glory have had an action-packed last year-and-a-half. Once Hopeless Records told me they wanted to release this album we decided it was best to release it at a time when I could actually go out and play it for you.”

Gilbert has a busy time ahead, as NFG are scheduled to play at Reading and Leeds in August and he also has a wedding to plan, after getting engaged to Paramore’s Hayley Williams.