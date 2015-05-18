Nelson's Rockstar return

Nelson have released a video for Rockstar. It’s taken from the band’s Peace Out! album, the first album of new material since 2010’s Lightning Strikes Twice.

“We set a pretty high standard with our previous release,” says Gunnar Nelson. “That record received by far the most critical acclaim of any Nelson record to date. Peace Out was expected to be even better, so the so the goal was to push ourselves to the very limit-past what we believed we could do. We wanted to write and record the most exciting, authentic, uplifting, and rockin’ Nelson record ever made! The mission: to make a classic.”

Peace Out is out now.

Why I love... Nelson – by Chris Jericho