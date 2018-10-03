Nel Unlit release first single from 'folk opera' based on Neil Gaiman's Worlds' End

Middlesbrough's orchestral folk band Nel Unlit have released the first single, Fireflies, from their forthcoming folk opera based on Neil Gaiman's Worlds' End novel, part of his epic Sandman series.

“Fireflies sets the scene,” songwriter Jonathan Horner told Prog. “As our hero crashes his car and becomes lost walking in thick June snow before discovering a mysterious Inn that plays the setting for the rest of the record. In this Inn he is told stories by other peculiar guests. Tales of wily hangmen, vengeful elves, Christ-like child presidents and more. It is these stories that make up the rest of the album.”

Nel Unlit formed in 2016 and released their debut single, True Things, last year which caught the ear of Field Music's Brewis Brothers, who then produced the band's follow-up Unhung.

The full album is due for release in 2019, when the band will undertake live dates to promote it.