Neil Young record rumoured for November

A Neil Young album called Storytone could be released in November, according to hints dropped by two of his colleagues.

Fan site Foreverneilyoung uncovered an entry on German composer Chris Walden’s website, in which he lists among his recent projects the “upcoming Neil Young album Storytone (out Nov 4).”

And music contractor Gina Zimmitti has posted photos of Young and Walden together in a studio, saying the pair were creating “awesomely loud big band arrangements.” In the same post the reveals they’r working with producer Niko Bolas, who previously collaborated on Rockin’ In The Free World and Living With War.

It’s thought Storytone could be the project he briefly discussed earlier this year, when he said: “I’d like to make a record with a full-blown orchestra.”

Young last month filed for divorce from Pegi, his wife of 36 years.