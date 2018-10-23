Neil Young raids the archives for new album Songs For Judy

Neil Young has announced that he’ll release a new album later this year.

It’s titled Songs For Judy and will feature a collection of live acoustic tracks which were recorded during Young’s 1976 solo tour across the US.

It’ll be released on CD and on digital platforms on November 30, with a vinyl edition arriving on December 14 via Shakey Pictures Records – Young’s own imprint which will be distributed by Reprise Records.

A statement on the release reads: “This song cycle of live recordings is particularly powerful and unique. Young had spent much of the year traveling around the world on tour with Crazy Horse.

“When touring on his own, he recharged and focused on songs that would not surface in recorded form for several years.

“Of the albums many treasures, No One Seems To Know would not see the light of day until now and it remains unreleased in any other iteration.”

Songs For Judy is available for pre-order via the Neil Young Archives and Amazon.

Find a full tracklist – including the cities the songs were recorded in, along with the dates – below.

Neil Young Songs For Judy tracklist

1. Songs For Judy Intro – Atlanta, Nov 24 (late show)

2. Too Far Gone – Boulder, Nov 6

3. No One Seems To Know – Boulder, Nov 7

4. Heart Of Gold – Fort Worth, Nov 10

5. White Line – Fort Worth, Nov 10

6. Love Is A Rose – Houston, Nov 11

7. After The Gold Rush – Houston, Nov 11

8. Human Highway – Madison, Nov 14

9. Tell Me Why – Chicago, Nov 15 (late show)

10. Mr. Soul – New York, Nov 20 (early show)

11. Mellow My Mind – New York, Nov 20 (early show)

12. Give Me Strength – New York, Nov 20 (late show)

13. Man Needs A Maid – New York, Nov 20 (late show)

14. Roll Another Number – Boston, Nov 22 (late show)

15. Journey Through The Past – Boston, Nov 22 (late show)

16. Harvest – Boston, Nov 22 (late show)

17. Campaigner – Boston, Nov 22 (late show)

18. Old Laughing Lady – Atlanta, Nov 24 (early show)

19. The Losing End – Atlanta, Nov 24 (late show)

20. Here We Are In The Years – Atlanta, Nov 24 (late show)

21. The Needle And The Damage Done’ – Atlanta, Nov 24

22. Pocahontas – Atlanta, Nov 24 (late show)

23. Sugar Mountain – Atlanta, Nov 24 (late show)