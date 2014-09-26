Neil Young reveals orchestral album

Neil Young has revealed he’ll release Storytone in November – an album he’s recorded with a 92-piece orchestra.

And to mark the announcement, the veteran musician has released two more takes of his latest track Who’s Gonna Stand Up?

He issued a live version earlier this month to draw attention to documentary Under The Influence. Now he’s launched acoustic and orchestral takes. Hear them below.

In March, Young indicated he would like to record with an orchestra, saying the sound would be “unbelievable.”

He told Billboard: “I’d like to make a record with a full-blown orchestra live – a mono recording with one mic. I want to do something like that where we really record what happened, with one point of view and the musicians moved closer and further away, the way it was done in the past.

“To me, that’s a challenge and it’s a sound that’s unbelievable. You can’t get it any other way.”

Storytone will be Young’s 35th album and his second release this year, following A Letter Home which appeared in April.