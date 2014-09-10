Neil Young launches attack on big business

Neil Young has released a live version of his new track Who’s Gonna Stand Up?

He’s launched the track to draw attention to documentary Under The Influence, which filmmakers say focuses on the impact big business has on the environment and the way policies are influenced by global corporations. See the film’s trailer here.

Young performed the track on his recent tour and the live recording was lifted from his New York show in January.

On his website, Young posts a link to the documentary’s website along with the film’s synopsis and urges fans to find out more.

He says: “People, please go to this link and share. This is how I feel about what is going on in our world.”

Young has penned several protest songs in the past, his last being 2006’s Living With War, which was aimed at then US president George W. Bush.

Earlier this month, two of Young’s colleagues let it slip his next album would be called Storytone and would launch on November 4.

Last month, Young filed for divorce from Pegi, his wife of 36 years.