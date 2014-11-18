Neil Young calls for Starbucks boycott

Neil Young is urging fans to boycott coffee giant Starbucks.

Young points to the company’s alleged role in a legal battle over the labelling of genetically modified food as his reasons behind the boycott.

On his website, Young says Starbucks is hiding behind the Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) which is suing the state of Vermont over a new law which requires genetically modified ingredients to be clearly labelled on food products.

Starbucks is a member of the GMA, but it is not part of the lawsuit.

Young says: “I used to line up and get my latte every day, but yesterday was my last one. Starbucks doesn’t think you have the right to know what’s in your coffee. Hiding behind the shadowy GMA, Starbucks is supporting a lawsuit that’s aiming to block a landmark law that requires genetically modified ingredients be labelled. Amazingly, it claims that the law is an assault on corporations’ right to free speech.

“Your backing can help. Add your voice now. Tell Starbucks to stop supporting the lawsuit against Vermont.”

According to the Guardian, Starbucks denies any part in the legal battle. The firm says: “Starbucks is not a part of any lawsuit pertaining to GMO labelling nor have we provided funding for any campaign.”

Young has been outspoken on political issues. In September he released protest track Who’s Gonna Stand Up? to draw attention to the documentary Under The Influence which investigates the workings of big business. Young released his new album Storytone this month.