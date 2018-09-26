Neil Innes launches PledgeMusic campaign for new collaborative project

Neil Innes has launched a PledgeMusic campaign to help move his new project forward.

Innes, known for his work in The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, The Rutles and with Monty Python, reports he’s been working on new music, but he’d like to expand what he’s written so far with the help of others.

Innes says: “Hello. I need your help. I have written some new songs. Songs I could simply record on my own, but I believe music is really all about playing and singing songs with others.

“Over the years I have been lucky enough to have worked with many great musicians who have become good friends. I would love to record these songs with them. But getting them all together at the same time in the same room costs money.

“This is why I need to raise some! With your help – and pledgemusic.com, we can make this happen.”

Innes is offering a range of incentives for those who back the project, including signed CD and LP bundles, Ego Warrior t-shirts and handwritten lyric sheets.

He’s also offering a handful of one-of-a-kind items, including the tuxedo worn by Michael Palin during Monty Python’s Lumberjack Song at the Concert For George, and the guitar played by Innes on The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band track Canyons Of Your Mind.

Find out more over at his PledgeMusic page.