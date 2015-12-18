Neck Deep take on Bowden full-time

Neck Deep have added their touring guitarist Sam Bowden to the official lineup.

Bowden, who previously played in Lincoln hardcore band Blood Youth, had been performing with Neck Deep for four months before they offered him the permanent spot.

He replaces former guitarist Lloyd Roberts, who departed after allegations were made against him in August. Police later reported the matter had been “investigated fully” and that no further action would be taken.

Neck Deep will tour the UK next year with Creeper and Waster to support their second album Life’s Not Out To Get You.