Creeper detail lineup change and EP release

Creeper have revamped their lineup and confirmed that their new EP The Stranger will be out on February 19 via Roadrunner Records.

Guitarist Sina Nemati has left the band and been replaced by Oliver Burdett, while touring keyboardist Hannah Greenwood has also joined as a full-time member.

The band say in a statement: “We’d like to say farewell and good luck to our friend Sina, who after having an extremely demanding tour schedule this year, has decided to step down from the band to focus on his sound work. Thanks for everything. We wish you only the best brother.”

The Stranger, the follow-up to The Callous Heart EP, is available for pre-order.

The band will play several dates across the UK throughout early 2016. They’ll be supported by Aberdeen hardcore outfit Grader on their headline tour, and will also hit the road with Neck Deep and WSTR.

The Strangers EP

The Stranger tracklist