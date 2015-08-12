Neck Deep stream Threat Level Midnight

Neck Deep have released a stream of the track Threat Level Midnight.

It’s the latest song to be taken from the band’s second album Life’s Not Out To Get You, out on August 14 via Hopeless Records. They previously issued a video for Gold Steps.

The follow-up to 2014’s Wishful Thinking is available to pre-order, with those purchasing early getting instant access to Threat Level Midnight, Gold Steps and Can’t Kick Up The Roots.

The band have been on tour across the US and will play the Leeds festival in the UK on August 28.

Life’s Not Out To Get You tracklist

01. Citizens Of Earth 02. Threat Level Midnight 03. Can’t Kick Up The Roots 04. Kali Ma 05. Gold Steps 06. Lime St. 07. Serpents 08. The Beach Is For Lovers (Not Lonely Losers) 09. December 10. Smooth Seas Don’t Make Good Sailors 11. I Hope This Comes Back To haunt You 12. Rock Bottom