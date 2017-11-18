Neal Morse To Release New Solo Album In February

Neal Morse will release a new solo album, Life And Times, through Radiant Records on February 16.

Written as Morse toured the Neal Morse Band’s Prog Award nominated The Similtude Of A Dream album, the new work finds Morse in reflective and largely acoustic mode.

“I’ve come through a lot of difficult times and I’m in a fairly content place now,” Morse told Prog. “You can feel that on some of the songs. I didn’t get into music because I wanted to be a big success… I originally went after music because I simply loved it. There wasn’t anything else for me. Nothing moved me like music did, and my hope had always been to move people as I had been moved.”

Pre-orders for the new release will be available on Radiant Records’ website starting December 12. Morse will be undertaking what he describes as “absolutely solo” shows in both Europe and the US in early 2018.