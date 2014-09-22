Nashville Pussy detail live offering

Nashville Pussy have released a live album.
Live In Nottingham Rock City 2009 was recorded on the last night of their 2009 European From Hell To Texas tour.
They intended to release it at the time, but shelved the project until now. It’s available to download along with other recordings from the four-piece, together with material by Kentucky Bridgeburners and Nine Pound Hammer. Get it from vocalist Blaine Cartwright’s store.
The Georgia band released Up The Dosage in January and head out on a European road trip in October, which takes in five UK dates, starting in London on October 14.
Tour dates
Oct 14: London Underworld
Oct 16: Nottingham Stealth
Oct 18: Glasgow Broadcast
Oct 19: Manchester Roadhouse
Oct 20: Bristol Thekla
Live In Nottingham Rock City 2009 tracklist
Intro
Speed Machine
Piece Of Ass
High As Hell
Good Night For A Heart Attack
C’Mon C’Mon
I’m So High
Ain’t Your Business
One Way Down
Hate And Whiskey
Nutbush City Limits
Strutting Cock
Late Great USA
Drunk Driving Man
Go Motherfucker Go
Why Why Why
Goin’ Down