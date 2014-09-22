Nashville Pussy detail live offering

Nashville Pussy have released a live album.

Live In Nottingham Rock City 2009 was recorded on the last night of their 2009 European From Hell To Texas tour.

They intended to release it at the time, but shelved the project until now. It’s available to download along with other recordings from the four-piece, together with material by Kentucky Bridgeburners and Nine Pound Hammer. Get it from vocalist Blaine Cartwright’s store.

The Georgia band released Up The Dosage in January and head out on a European road trip in October, which takes in five UK dates, starting in London on October 14.

Oct 14: London Underworld

Oct 16: Nottingham Stealth

Oct 18: Glasgow Broadcast

Oct 19: Manchester Roadhouse

Oct 20: Bristol Thekla

Live In Nottingham Rock City 2009 tracklist