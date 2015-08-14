Napalm Death are joining the Deathcrusher tour

Napalm Death’s Barney Greenway has revealed that Napalm Death are now a part of the monstrously heavy Deathcrusher tour.

Napalm Death will play alongside Carcass, Voivod, Obituary and Herod for the October UK jaunt, a line-up which Barney describes as “a nice mish mash for everybody.” Of course, Napalm go way back with these bands so we’re sure the “shenanigans” will be just like two decades ago. Uh oh…

Dates for the Deathcrusher tour below:

Oct 23: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall, UK Oct 24: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK Oct 25: Belfast Limelight , UK Oct 26: Dublin Olympia, Ireland Oct 27: Bristol Motion, UK Oct 28: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK Oct 29: London The Forum, UK Oct 30: Manchester Ritz, UK