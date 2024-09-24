Napalm Death announce the rowdiest EU/UK tour of 2025 with Crowbar, Full Of Hell and Brat

Grindcore vanguards Napalm Death have announced the 2025 version of their Campaign For Musical Destruction tour.

The midlands noiseniks will trek across Europe and the UK from February to March, with support from sludge metal nasties Crowbar, fellow grindcore agitators Full Of Hell and ‘barbiegrind’ collective Brat. The full list of dates is below and tickets are now available.

Formed in Birmingham in 1981, Napalm Death placed themselves at the cutting edge of grindcore by mixing hardcore punk with heavy metal on 1987 debut album Scum. It contained the standout song You Suffer, which holds the Guinness world record for shortest song ever recorded at 1.316 seconds. The band became surprise breakout stars in the late 80s, appearing on UK children’s TV and BBC Radio One.

Bassist Shane Embury, who joined Napalm Death in 1987, released his autobiography Life…? And Napalm Death earlier this year. He reflected on the band’s early mainstream attention in an interview with Metal Hammer.

“It was odd and surreal,” he said. “We were all so young and I don’t think we even thought about it. We found it humorous in some ways: ‘How come this [is making it into the mainstream]?!’ I understood [legendary BBC DJ] John Peel liking us, but when we had to do children’s TV with Craig Charles, it was very bizarre.”

Napalm Death released their latest album, Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism, via Century Media in 2020. Embury said in an interview last year that the band will “probably” start writing new music in 2024. “I’ve got lots of ideas; [I just need] to piece it together,” he told Mammoth Metal TV (per Blabbermouth). “And hopefully go into the studio and just kind of experiment.”

Posted by officialnapalmdeath on

Feb 05: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Feb 06: Utrecht Tivoli, Netherlands

Feb 07: Leer Zollhaus Leer, Germany

Feb 08: Mesienthal Halle Verriere, France

Feb 09: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany

Feb 11: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Feb 12: Malmö Plan B, Sweden

Feb 13: Leipzig Felsenkeller, Germany

Feb 14: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany

Feb 15: Nürenberg Lowensaal, Germany

Feb 16: Prague Sasazu Club, Czech Republic

Feb 18: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Feb 19: Košice Collosseum Club, Slovakia

Feb 20: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Feb 21: Linz Posthof, Austria

Feb 22: Padova Hall, Italy

Feb 23: Munich Backstage, Germany

Feb 24: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Feb 26: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Feb 27: Bordeaux Salle des Fetes Bordeaux Grand Parc, France

Feb 28: Angouleme La Nef, France

Mar 01: Vaureal Le Forum, France

Mar 02: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Mar 04: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Mar 05: Glasgow SWG3, UK

Mar 06: Newcastle University, UK

Mar 07: London Electric Brixton, UK

Mar 08: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK

Mar 09: Birmingham O2 The Institute, UK