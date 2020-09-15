Hear Dave Grohl’s superhero theme song for “Rock ’n’ Roll Queen” Nandi Bushell

The latest round of the online drum battle between Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and 10-year-old viral sensation Nandi Bushell has escalated to an entertainingly surreal level with Grohl writing a new song in tribute to the Ipswich schoolgirl.

On August 17, Bushell posted a drum cover of the Foo Fighters’ Everlong on her YouTube channel and challenged Dave Grohl to a “drum-off”. Former Nirvana drummer Grohl responded on August 29, posting a video of himself playing along to the song on his daughter Harper’s drum kit, and then laid down a challenge of his own, inviting Bushell to cover Them Crooked Vultures’ Dead End Friends. When the youngster accepted the challenge, Grohl conceded defeat in round one of their drum war, but warned, “Buckle up, cuz I have something special in mind…”

This, it transpires, is an invitation for Bushell to out-drum him on a specially-penned track, in which he salutes the young drummer as “the best drummer in the world” and “the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” In the video, Grohl sings, and plays drums, guitar and bass, while backing vocals are provided by The Grohlettes, aka Grohl’s daughters Harper, Violet and Ophelia. “Every superhero needs a theme song,” Grohl tells Bushell. “Here’s one for you!”

Every superhero needs a theme song. Here’s one for you! Mad props to The Grohlettes for the background vocals. Foo Fighters A photo posted by @foofighters on Sep 14, 2020 at 7:43am PDT

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Bushell was left somewhat speechless hearing one of the world’s biggest rock stars sing her praises. Your move Nandi...