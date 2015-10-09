Nad Sylvan trails solo album

Steve Hackett and Roine Stolt collaborator Nad Sylvan has released a five-minute trailer for solo album Courting The Widow.

It’s to be released on October 16 in Europe and October 30 in North America via InsideOut, following the launch of the title track last month.

Sylvan recently said: “During the years with Steve I’ve developed a character known as the Vampirate. I have set him loose, so he’s invited you all aboard his great ship, to take you on a musical journey like you’ve never been on before.”

Courting The Widow is available for pre-order now.

Tracklist