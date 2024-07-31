Myles Kennedy releases euphoric new single Nothing More To Gain

Myles Kennedy has released a second single from his upcoming solo album. The euphoric Nothing More To Gain comes from the Alter Bridge frontman's third solo album, The Art Of Letting Go, which will be released via Napalm Records on October 21. The single is the follow-up to Say What You Will, released last month.

The Art Of Letting Go will be available in a number of vinyl variants, including fuchsia, cristallo, royal blue, baby blue, marble rose, marble blue, marble violet black and solid viola, as well as an unlimited edition black vinyl version and three types of CD.

Myles Kennedy's The Art Of Letting Go tour will kick off at the Gruenspan in Hamburg, Germany, on October 27, and wraps up across the Atlantic at the Knitting Factory in Spokane, WA, on February 21 next year. Support on the European leg of the tour – which is in addition to a run of UK and Irish dates with Devin Townsend – comes from Cardinal Black or Black River Delta, while Tim Montana does the job in North America. Full dates below.

Myles Kennedy - "Nothing More To Gain" (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Myles Kennedy: The Art Of Letting Go tracklist

1) The Art Of Letting Go

2) Say What You Will

3) Mr. Downside

4) Miss You When You’re Gone

5) Behind The Veil

6) Saving Face

7) Eternal Lullaby

8) Nothing More To Gain

9) Dead To Rights

10) How The Story Ends

(Image credit: Napalm Records)

Myles Kennedy: The Art Of Letting Go tour 2024/25

Oct 27: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany ^

Oct 28: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark ^

Oct 30: Gothenburg Valand, Sweden ^

Nov 01: Stockholm Debaser, Sweden ^

Nov 02: Oslo John Dee, Norway ^

Nov 05: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany ^

Nov 07: Warsaw Club Progresja, Poland ^

Nov 08: Prague Palac Akropolis, Czech Replublic ^

Nov 10: Budapest Akvarium Klub, Hungary ^

Nov 11: Vienna Arena, Austria ^

Nov 13: Milan Alcatraz, Austria ^

Nov 14: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland ^

Nov 16: Munich Technikum, Germany ^

Nov 17: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxemburg ^

Nov 19: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany +

Nov 20: Tilburg 013, Netherlands +

Nov 22: Cologne Kantine, Germany +

Nov 23: Paris Le Cabaret Sauvage, France +

Nov 25: Glasgow SWG3, UK #

Nov 27: Manchester Academy, UK #

Nov 29: Nottingham Rock City, UK #

Nov 30: Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham, UK #

Dec 02: Cardiff Uni Students Union, UK #

Dec 03: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK #

Dec 05: Dublin The Academy, IE +

Dec 06: Belfast Limelight, IE +

^ with Black River Delta

+ with Cardinal Black

# Previously announced date with Devin Townsend

Jan 17: Joliet The Forge, IL *

Jan 18: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN *

Jan 21: Flint The Machine Shop, MI *

Jan 22: Toronto The Concert Hall, ON *

Jan 24: Uncasville Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun, CT

Jan 25: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA *

Jan 27: Boston Brighton Music Hall, MA *

Jan 28: Asbury Park The Stone Pony, NJ *

Jan 30: Baltimore Baltimore Soundstage , MD*

Jan 31: Charlotte Neighborhood Theatre, NC *

Feb 02: Nashville Brooklyn Bowl, TN *

Feb 03: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA *

Feb 05: Destin Club LA, FL *

Feb 07: San Antonio Vibes Event Center, TX *

Feb 08: Dallas Echo Lounge & Music Hall, TX *

Feb 11: Lawrence Liberty Hall, KS *

Feb 12: Denver Summit , CO *

Feb 14: Mesa The Nile Theater, AZ *

Feb 16: Los Angeles El Rey Theatre, CA *

Feb 18: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA *

Feb 20: Seattle The Neptune, WA *

Feb 21: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA *

* with Tim Montana

Tickets are on sale now.

(Image credit: Myles Kennedy)