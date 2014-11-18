Myles can handle double shifts – Slash

Slash says he and Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti have worked out a system that will allow them both to continue working with singer Myles Kennedy.

Kennedy fronts Alter Bridge as well as Slash’s backing band The Conspirators. And with both acts having massive profiles to go with their recording and touring commitments, it might be expected that something will eventually have to give in regards to Kennedy’s availability.

But Slash is confident that won’t be the case. He tells VH1: “We’ve built up such a good system for making it work. I don’t have any intention of disrupting what Alter Bridge is doing and I don’t think Mark has any intention of disrupting what we’re doing.

“Myles was in Alter Bridge when I first started working with him, and the only reason he took the offer was because he was on a break from Alter Bridge.

“So we went out there and started touring, and we kept adding dates. And so he started writing stuff for the Alter Bridge record. So when that tour was over, he went straight into the studio with Alter Bridge and recorded the album, then went on the road.

“I started working on the stuff for Apocalyptic Love and sending it to Myles, so he was working on that while he was on the road with Alter Bridge. And we just went into this system. Like, we plan a lot of it ahead at this point, just to make sure.”

Slash released new album World On Fire via a Classic Rock fanpack in September. Tremonti is currently working on his second solo album.