My Chemical Romance To Release 'New' Track

My Chemical Romance are set to release their “last song” on Monday (Feb 17).

The track, titled Fake Your Death, is a a previously unreleased MCR song set to feature on their imminent Greatest Hits, and will be made available on iTunes.

“I consider Fake Your Death to be the ‘last MCR song’, and to me, it is absolutely the final fully realised collaboration between the members of the band,” notes Gerard Way of the song. “Oddly, or fittingly, it was written while the Los Angeles Kings beat the New Jersey Devils and won the Stanley Cup, though this did not inform or inspire the song as I was unaware (along with James and Doug) that this was happening and have only a small interest in sports. After the game, the rest of the band had arrived at the studio where we added elements to its existing structure, fleshing it out some more, and it started to form.

What was not so obvious at the time was that the song was, and would serve as, a eulogy for the band, though I should have known it from the lyrics. I think internally I did, as I felt an odd sense of sadness and loss after hearing back the words on top of the music. I also felt a strange sense of pride in how honest it was, and could not remember a band recording a song of this nature, being so self-aware. Ending felt like something honest, and honest always feels like something new.

So it will exist, and it is no cowardly act to release something of this nature, but a service to those who believed in a band that did not compromise, and a wave goodbye to all. And yes, it is fucking heartbreaking.

And while I don’t believe the lyrics of the chorus today- I did at the time, which to me is a core ingredient to the music of MCR. And it is through that belief, and yours, that we were able to achieve many beautiful things.”

MCR’s new compilation, titled May Death Never Stop You, features tracks spanning their decade-long career, as well as Fake Your Death and a trio of demos taken from the band’s infamous Attic Demos.

“The title is fitting, because as sad as it was to say goodbye to the band, we look at this collection as a celebration of our best songs, and hope the memory of them continues to bring joy to you all as they have for us,” say the band in a statement. “We hope you take the journey with us into MCR’s past, and enjoy the small taste of what might have been.”

You can get May Death Never Stop You in a variety of formats, including as a Standard Digital Album (audio only) and as a Digital Deluxe Album (with audio and DVD content). It will also be released as a standard CD (excluding the DVD content); as a Physical Deluxe edition that includes the DVD; as a 180-gram vinyl two-LP set with a gatefold sleeve, plus the DVD; and as a DTC package, which includes a Thank You For The Venom t-shirt.

May Death Never Stop You Tracklist

CD 1:

Fake Your Death

Honey, This Mirror Isn’t Big Enough For The Two Of Us Vampires Will Never Hurt You Helena You Know What They Do To Guys Like Us In Prison I’m Not Okay (I Promise) The Ghost Of You Welcome To The Black Parade Cancer Mama Teenagers Famous Last Words Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na) SING Planetary (GO!) The Kids From Yesterday Skylines And Turnstiles (Demo) Knives/Sorrow (Demo) Cubicles (Demo)

DVD:

I’m Not OK (I Promise) Version 1

I’m Not OK (I Promise) Version 2 Helena 23. The Ghost Of You Welcome To The Black Parade Famous Last Words I Don’t Love You Teenagers Blood (previously unreleased) Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na) and Art Is A Weapon (trailer) (includes previously unreleased Na Na Na intro) SING Planetary (GO!)

MCR called it quits last year after over ten years and four albums together.