My Chemical Romance return to the UK: the setlist, the skinny, the social media meltdowns

My Chemical Romance played their first UK show in over a decade in St. Austell, Cornwall tonight, May 16. Here's what went down

My Chemical Romance in 2022
Emo icons My Chemical Romance launched their long-awaited UK comeback tour in St. Austell, Cormwall tonight, with a rapturously-received set at the Eden Sessions.

Opening their first UK shows in over a decade with brand new song The Foundations Of Decay, their first new release since 2014 single Fake Your Death, Gerard Way's band delighted fans with a set heavy on noughties' anthems, including Helena, Famous Last Words, Thank You For The Venom, Teenagers, Welcome To The Black Parade and, inevitably, I'm Not Okay (I Promise).

But there were surprises too, not least a very first live performance of Surrender The Night, from Number Five, the fifth single from the band's posthumous Conventional Weapons collection, and live debuts too for Make Room!!!! and Boy Division, from that same compilation.

"This is a really special and amazing night for us," frontman Way told the audience at the conclusion of the evening. "I hope it was for you too."

My Chemical Romance played:

01. The Foundations of Decay
02. Helena
03. Give 'Em Hell Kid
04. Make Room!!!!
05. Summertime
06. This Is How I Disappear
07. You Know What They Do To Guys Like Us In Prison
08. Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)
09. Famous Last Words
10. Surrender The Night
11. Teenagers
12. I Don't Love You
13. DESTROYA
14. Our Lady Of Sorrows
15. Vampire Money
16. Thank You For The Venom
17. Mama
18. Welcome To The Black Parade
19. Sleep
20. Boy Division
21. I'm Not Okay (I Promise)
22. The Kids From Yesterday

