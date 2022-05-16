My Chemical Romance return to the UK: the setlist, the skinny, the social media meltdowns

Emo icons My Chemical Romance launched their long-awaited UK comeback tour in St. Austell, Cormwall tonight, with a rapturously-received set at the Eden Sessions.

Opening their first UK shows in over a decade with brand new song The Foundations Of Decay, their first new release since 2014 single Fake Your Death, Gerard Way's band delighted fans with a set heavy on noughties' anthems, including Helena, Famous Last Words, Thank You For The Venom, Teenagers, Welcome To The Black Parade and, inevitably, I'm Not Okay (I Promise).



But there were surprises too, not least a very first live performance of Surrender The Night, from Number Five, the fifth single from the band's posthumous Conventional Weapons collection, and live debuts too for Make Room!!!! and Boy Division, from that same compilation.



"This is a really special and amazing night for us," frontman Way told the audience at the conclusion of the evening. "I hope it was for you too."

My Chemical Romance played:

01. The Foundations of Decay

02. Helena

03. Give 'Em Hell Kid

04. Make Room!!!!

05. Summertime

06. This Is How I Disappear

07. You Know What They Do To Guys Like Us In Prison

08. Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)

09. Famous Last Words

10. Surrender The Night

11. Teenagers

12. I Don't Love You

13. DESTROYA

14. Our Lady Of Sorrows

15. Vampire Money

16. Thank You For The Venom

17. Mama

18. Welcome To The Black Parade

19. Sleep

20. Boy Division

21. I'm Not Okay (I Promise)

22. The Kids From Yesterday

IM NOT OKAYYYYVia @shawneepatient pic.twitter.com/1bREijifbsMay 16, 2022

The official set list for @MCRofficial 🥵✨ pic.twitter.com/87LeSchx8MMay 16, 2022

I think the only person having more fun than me at #MCREden is GerardMay 16, 2022

in genuine tears over american rock band my chemical romance rnMay 16, 2022

just witnessed my chemical romance's first uk show in 10 years. shocked and scalped life will never be the sameMay 16, 2022

So my partner went to go see my chemical romance. I'm not absolutely fucking salty they got to go for free. Nope, never, couldn't be. Just being told about how good it was. I can resist being a sulky bastard. At least they had a good time so that's all that matters in the end.May 16, 2022

What a fucking show.May 16, 2022

My Chemical Romance. What a night. What a band. pic.twitter.com/90LuIIQ13FMay 16, 2022