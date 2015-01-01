MCR became prison for Way

Gerard Way is relieved to have escaped from the “prison” of My Chemical Romance, he says.

And he’s enjoying a simpler approach to his music after launching his solo career.

He released debut album Hesitant Alien last year, following MCR’s split in 2013. He delivered his first solo shows at the Reading and Leeds festivals over the summer.

Way tells RockSound: “My stressed and hangups about My Chemical Romance came from within. I had built my own prison. But I’ve completely changed my frame of mind.

“I’ve realised that not everything needs to be complex – that I’m actually a very simple person. All I need is my family and the ability to make art.”

He says of performing without the band that made his name: “I wasn’t worried about trying to match the aggression of MCR, and I didn’t stress over convincing people to come along for the ride.

“As a front person you’ve got to get across that sense of, ‘You will like this band.’ I don’t need to do it any more.

“It’s all been a lot simpler, and I’m happy about that.”

Way returns to the UK later this month:

Jan 20: Birmingham O2 Academy

Jan 21: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Jan 23: London O2 Brixton Academy