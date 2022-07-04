“My admiration for you is eternal”: Sepultura’s Andreas Kisser pays tribute to late wife

Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser has paid tribute to his wife Patricia Perissinoto Kisser, who died on July 3.

Kisser and his family announced that his wife had passed away after being diagnosed with colon cancer in February 2021. She was 52.

In an official statement, they said: “It is with deep sadness that we have to share that Patricia Perissinoto Kisser passed away this morning. She will remain in are [sic] memories forever.

“We want to thank all our friends and family for all the support and messages of love. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

The guitarist was forced to leave Sepultura’s European tour last month to deal with a “family emergency.” He was replaced by Jean Patton of Brazilian metallers Project46.

Kisser and Patricia met in 1990 and married in 1994. Speaking to Matt Heafy on the Trivium frontman’s GLHF podcast, Kisser said the diagnosis was an “atomic bomb.” But, he added. “Regardless of that, we’re strong. We're very united, we are growing as a band and as a family, and myself as a human being.”

The guitarist added a separate personal tribute in his native Portuguese in the wake of his wife’s death, calling Patricia his “best friend [and] inspiration”.

He wrote: “I just have to thank you for the privilege of having had Patricia in my life. My girlfriend, my wife and my best friend! My north, my inspiration and the best experience of life. How I learned from you, how I improved from you, how I grew.

“Since 1990, when we had our first kiss in the middle of a street in Mogi das Cruzes where you were studying medicine, we have never been apart. You liked [Brazilian band] Chitaozinho & Xororo and didn't even know what Led Zeppelin was and that brought us together even more, our differences were the best fittings for building a solid and long-lasting structure.”

He added: “She continued strong until the last moment, always worried about everyone around her and facing the situation head on, with strength and determination. My admiration for you is eternal. I love you! I'm sure we'll cross paths again in some dimension beyond this Earth! Go in peace my love, thank you for everything.

“I will never forget your joy on this day. I love you! My path has always been lighter by your side!”