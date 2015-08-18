Mustaine gives views on race for the White House

Dave Mustaine have given his view on the kind of person he hopes to see as the next US president.

The Megadeth frontman answered a question from a fan on Twitter about who he’d like to win next year’s race for the White House, and he gave a less controversial response than some of his previous remarks about American leaders.

Mustaine says: “Someone who gave a shit, who wasn’t planted or paid off, who wasn’t a puppet, and who understood the word ‘servant.’”

The singer said in 2012 that he didn’t believe President Barack Obama was born in the US, seemingly giving his support to the controversial ‘birther’ movement backed by current Republican presidency hopeful Donald Trump.

Megadeth last month revealed the tracklist for their upcoming 15th album, but not the title or release date.

