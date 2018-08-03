Mushroomhead share trailer for Volume III DVD

Mushroomhead have shared a trailer for their upcoming DVD package Volume III.

It will follows 2005’s Volume I and 2008’s Volume II and will arrive on August 17 via Megaforce Records and includes “stunning new music videos, backstage antics, and exclusive never-seen-before content.”

In addition, the band have announced that they’ll host a one-night-only screening of the whole DVD in their hometown of Cleveland at the Cedar Lee Theatre on August 15.

Drummer and founding member Steve "Skinny" Felton says: “Members of our team originally wanted us to do this premiere in Los Angeles or New York, but Cleveland is our hometown and we want to represent!

“Our local fans are the people who made us who we are today, and this is a once in a lifetime event. I'm excited to see how Volume III translates to the big screen... we've never done this before, so it's an entirely new version stage fright, ha! Good thing Cedar Lee has a bar!"

The following day, Mushroomhead will hold a DVD signing session at The Exchange in Parma Heights where the band will appear in full costume. Further details can be found on the venue’s Facebook page.

Last month, Mushroomhead released a video for an alternative take on their track We Are The Truth, which was inspired by classic horror flick The Evil Dead.

The band will head out on the Summer Of Screams tour across North America later this month.

Mushroomhead - Volume III

Mushroomhead Summer Of Screams 2018 tour dates

Aug 17: Indianapolis Emerson Theater, IN

Aug 18: Pittsburgh Rex Theater, PA

Aug 19: Toronto Rockpile West, ON

Aug 21: Manchester Bungalow, NH

Aug 22: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY

Aug 23: Virginia Beach Shaka’s, VA

Aug 24: Spartanburg Groundzero, SC

Aug 25: Huntsville Sidetracks Music Hall, AL

Aug 26: New Orleans Southport Music Hall, LA

Aug 28: Houston Underground, TX

Aug 29: Austin Come and Take It Live, TX

Aug 30: Laredo Ethos Live, TX

Aug 31: Fort Worth The Rail Club, TX

Sep 02: Los Angeles 1720, CA

Sep 04: Orangevale The Boardwalk, CA

Sep 05: Portland Dante’s, OR

Sep 06: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Sep 07: Billings Pub Station, MT

Sep 08: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Sep 09: Denver Roxy Theater, CO

Sep 11: Merriam Aftershock, KS

Sep 12: Waterloo Spicoli’s, IA

Sep 13: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Sep 14: Ringle Q & Z Expo Center, WI

Sep 15: Chicago Patio Theater, IL