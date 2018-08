Muse announce UK support acts

Nothing But Thieves and Phantogram are set to support Muse on their upcoming UK tour.

The two bands will join the trio on select dates in April. Details can be viewed below.

Muse, who recently won the Best Rock Album Grammy for seventh work Drones, launch their European tour on Friday at Paris Bercy Arena in France.

Feb 26: Paris Bercy Arena, France

Feb 27: Paris Bercy Arena, France

Feb 29: Paris Bercy Arena, France

Mar 01: Paris Bercy Arena, France

Mar 03: Paris Bercy Arena, France

Mar 04: Paris Bercy Arena, France

Mar 06: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Mar 07: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Mar 09: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Mar 10: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Mar 12: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Mar 13: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Mar 15: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Mar 16: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Mar 31:Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 02: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Apr 03: London O2 Arena (with NBT)

Apr 05: Dublin 3Arena (with NBT)

Apr 06: Belfast SSE Arena (with NBT)

Apr 08: Manchester Arena (with NBT)

Apr 09: Manchester Arena (with Phantogram)

Apr 11: London O2 Arena (with Phantogram)

Apr 12: London O2 Arena (with Phantogram)

Apr 14: London O2 Arena (with Phantogram)

Apr 15: London O2 Arena (with Phantogram)

Apr 17: Glasgow SSE Hydro (with Phantogram)

Apr 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro (with NBT)