Mugstar stream Flemish Weave

Mugstar have made their track Flemish Weave available to stream exclusively with TeamRock.

It’s taken from the Liverpool band’s album Magnetic Seasons, released on March 4 via Mogwai’s Rock Action Records.

The album was recorded at Whitewood Studios in the band’s hometown and they describe it as a “game changer.”

The band tell TeamRock: “Magnetic Seasons was created with no idea where it would lead. Some of the songs were created outside of the studio, and some inside the studio.

“At the heart of most of the improvisations, a Fender Rhodes was used which creates a light and dense sound in places. This creates a sound which is reminiscent of Bitches Brew-era Miles Davis and Mahavishnu Orchestra’s Birds Of Fire.

“The album starts as high driven space rock and ends in a fog of dissolved melting sounds - like a machine driven to its limit and burning out in a haze of noise. This is a snapshot of time and creation.”

Magnetic Seasons is available to pre-order.

Mugstar play at London’s Electrowerkz on February 26, Brighton’s Green Door Store on April 1 and the Raw Power Festival in London on May 28-29.

MUGSTAR MAGNETIC SEASONS TRACKLIST