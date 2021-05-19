Mr Bungle have done a Van Halen cover and it's actually pretty good

Mike Patton hasn't been shy of a cover or two over the course of his career. Now, he's turned his attentions to Van Halen's 1980 track Loss Of Control, with him and his band Mr Bungle recording a cover of the song in tribute to Eddie Van Halen.

The band originally debuted their cover during their Halloween The Night They Came Home livestream in 2020, a recording of the which is being released via Ipecac on June 11.

Mr Bungle co-founder Trey Spruance told Guitar World of the cover: "Mr Bungle tried to play this song in the '90s and we scrapped it because we sucked at it.

"I think it worked this time for a lot of reasons. My own is that, thanks to the new Raging Wrath era, I've had to re-approach the guitar like I did when I was 13 and 14. It was all about Eddie Van Halen for me back then, so circling back at this moment felt really natural. Those riffs and lead parts at least are super fun! I'm just glad Scott took the palm-mute breaks. Jesus!"

Anthrax legend and current Mr Bungle guitarist Scott Ian adds: "I generally don’t get nervous about learning someone else’s riffs. When it’s an EVH riff it’s a whole different story! I was terrified! With Loss Of Control I did my best to just hold on and go for the ride. What a riff! As a fan I’d have to say it’s a PERFECT SONG for Mr Bungle to cover. I hope you enjoy listening as much as I did getting to play it."

Check out the cover below. The Night They Came Home is available to preorder now.