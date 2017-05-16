Mr Big return with Defying Gravity

Mr Big have revealed that their new album titled Defying Gravity will be released this summer.

The follow-up to 2014’s …The Stories We Could Tell will be out on July 7 via Frontiers Records and sees vocalist Eric Martin, guitarist Paul Gilbert, bassist Billy Sheehan and drummer Pat Torpey work once again with producer Kevin Elson.

He was behind the desk for Mr Big’s 1989 self-titled debut, 1991’s Lean Into It and 1993’s Bump Ahead.

Torpey was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2014, and, as a result, he was unable to perform on all album tracks. Touring drummer Matt Star stepped in for the remaining songs on the album, which was recorded in just six days.

Gilbert says: “It was great to get back in the studio with our original producer. Kevin Elson recorded all of our original classic albums from the 80s and 90s, and we immediately felt that magic chemistry with him on this new record.

“We basically played live in the studio. Over the years we’ve all had a chance to experiment with every recording technique possible, but it’s still always the best just to play together as a band.

He adds: “Most of my guitar solos were tracked live with the band. I’ve worked hard on my improvisation in the last few years and it really paid off on this record, both melodically and on the face-melting stuff.”

Mr Big have also released a video featuring behind-the-scenes footage from the studio sessions. Watch it below.

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

