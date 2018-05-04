Mr Big plan Live From Milan summer release

Mr Big - Live From Milan CD1

1. Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy

2. American Beauty

3. Undertow

4. Alive And Kickin’

5. Temperamental

6. Just Take My Heart

7. Take Cover

8. Green-Tinted Sixties Mind

9. Everybody Needs A Little Trouble

10. Price You Gotta Pay

11. Paul’s Solo

12. Open Your Eyes

13. Wild World

14 . Damn I’m In Love Again CD2 1. Rock And Roll Over

2. Around The World

3. Billy’s Solo

4. Addicted To That Rush

5. To Be With You

6. 1992

7. Colorado Bulldog

8. Defying Gravity BUY FROM AMAZON

Mr Big have announced that they’ll release a new live package this summer.

It’s titled Live From Milan and it’ll arrive on July 13 via Frontiers on 2CD/Blu-ray, 3LP and via digital platforms.

It was recorded in the Italian city in 2017 as the band toured Europe in support of their latest album Defying Gravity.

And to mark the announcement, Mr Big have released a video of Alive And Kickin’ from the show, which can be seen below.

Reflecting on the performance, frontman Eric Martin says: “The gig was packed – really no room to breathe and it was steaming hot in there, but the energy and vibe that I was feeling from the guys in the band was that we were going to lean into it.

“I know that sounds cliché coming from me but it was true – there was no holding back.

"I’ve seen the video of this concert dozens of times now and it’s us, hard and heavy and still kicking out the jams.”

Mr Big were joined on the road by drummer Pat Torpey who was battling Parkinson’s disease at the time.

He was behind the kit for select songs and also provided backing vocals and percussion on other tracks when Matt Starr was taking his turn on the kit.

Torpey died in February this year at the age of 64.