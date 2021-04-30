Motorhead's No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith is now louder, longer and filthier than before

Motorhead's legendary live album No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith it to be re-issued in expanded form to mark the 40th anniversary of its original release in July 1981.

No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Boxset) will be available in record stores from on June 25, and be available in three editions: a triple vinyl set, plus double and quadruple CD packages.

Despite its title, the bulk of the original No Sleep... album was recorded at a Leeds Queens Hall show and two performances at Newcastle City Hall shows during the Short Sharp Pain In The Neck tour, a series of dates that didn't actually include London's Hammersmith Odeon. When the album was released, it became Motorhead's only UK number one album.

The newly expanded four CD version of No Sleep... includes a remastered edition of the original album alongside bonus tracks and newly unearthed, previously unreleased soundcheck recordings, plus the entire sets from the three shows in Leeds and Newcastle.

The package also includes the story of No Sleep... told through previously unpublished and new interviews, photos and memorabilia, a double-sided concert poster from 1981, a replica USA ’81 tour pass, a Motorhead 'England' plectrum, a 1981 European tour badge, a reproduction of a ticket to one of the Newcastle City Hall shows, and a flyer postcard advertising the Heavy Metal Holocaust at Port Vale in the summer of 1981.

The double CD and triple vinyl set editions will contain the original, remastered album and the recording of the second Newcastle show. Full tracklist below.

No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Boxset) is available to pre-order now.

No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Boxset) tracklist

No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith

Ace of Spades

Stay Clean

Metropolis

The Hammer

Iron Horse

No Class

Overkill

(We Are) The Roadcrew

Capricorn

Bomber

Motörhead

Over The Top

Train Kept A Rollin'

Stay Clean (soundcheck)

Limb From Limb (soundcheck)

Iron Horse (Soundcheck)



Newcastle City Hall 30/3/1981

Ace Of Spades

Stay Clean

Over The Top

Metropolis

Shoot You In The Back

The Hammer

Jailbait

Leaving Here

Iron Horse

Fire Fire

Capricorn

Too Late Too Late

No Class

(We Are) The Road Crew

Bite The Bullet

The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

Overkill

Bomber

Motörhead



Newcastle City Hall 29/3/1981

Ace Of Spades

Stay Clean

Over The Top

Metropolis

Shoot You In The Back

The Hammer

Jailbait

Leaving Here

Fire Fire

Capricorn

Too Late Too Late

No Class

(We Are) The Road Crew

Bite The Bullet

The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

Overkill

Bomber

Motörhead



Leeds Queens Hall 28/3/1981

Ace Of Spades

Stay Clean

Over The Top

Metropolis

Shoot You In The Back

The Hammer

Jailbait

Leaving Here

Fire Fire

Capricorn

Too Late Too Late

No Class

(We Are) The Road Crew

Bite The Bullet

The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

Overkill

Bomber

Motörhead