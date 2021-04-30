Motorhead's No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith is now louder, longer and filthier than before

Motorhead's legendary live album No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith it to be re-issued in expanded form to mark the 40th anniversary of its original release in July 1981.
No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Boxset) will be available in record stores from on June 25, and be available in three editions: a triple vinyl set, plus double and quadruple CD packages.
Despite its title, the bulk of the original No Sleep... album was recorded at a Leeds Queens Hall show and two performances at Newcastle City Hall shows during the Short Sharp Pain In The Neck tour, a series of dates that didn't actually include London's Hammersmith Odeon. When the album was released, it became Motorhead's only UK number one album.
The newly expanded four CD version of No Sleep... includes a remastered edition of the original album alongside bonus tracks and newly unearthed, previously unreleased soundcheck recordings, plus the entire sets from the three shows in Leeds and Newcastle.
The package also includes the story of No Sleep... told through previously unpublished and new interviews, photos and memorabilia, a double-sided concert poster from 1981, a replica USA ’81 tour pass, a Motorhead 'England' plectrum, a 1981 European tour badge, a reproduction of a ticket to one of the Newcastle City Hall shows, and a flyer postcard advertising the Heavy Metal Holocaust at Port Vale in the summer of 1981.
The double CD and triple vinyl set editions will contain the original, remastered album and the recording of the second Newcastle show. Full tracklist below.
No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Boxset) is available to pre-order now.
No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Boxset) tracklist
No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith
Ace of Spades
Stay Clean
Metropolis
The Hammer
Iron Horse
No Class
Overkill
(We Are) The Roadcrew
Capricorn
Bomber
Motörhead
Over The Top
Train Kept A Rollin'
Stay Clean (soundcheck)
Limb From Limb (soundcheck)
Iron Horse (Soundcheck)
Newcastle City Hall 30/3/1981
Ace Of Spades
Stay Clean
Over The Top
Metropolis
Shoot You In The Back
The Hammer
Jailbait
Leaving Here
Iron Horse
Fire Fire
Capricorn
Too Late Too Late
No Class
(We Are) The Road Crew
Bite The Bullet
The Chase Is Better Than The Catch
Overkill
Bomber
Motörhead
Newcastle City Hall 29/3/1981
Ace Of Spades
Stay Clean
Over The Top
Metropolis
Shoot You In The Back
The Hammer
Jailbait
Leaving Here
Fire Fire
Capricorn
Too Late Too Late
No Class
(We Are) The Road Crew
Bite The Bullet
The Chase Is Better Than The Catch
Overkill
Bomber
Motörhead
Leeds Queens Hall 28/3/1981
Ace Of Spades
Stay Clean
Over The Top
Metropolis
Shoot You In The Back
The Hammer
Jailbait
Leaving Here
Fire Fire
Capricorn
Too Late Too Late
No Class
(We Are) The Road Crew
Bite The Bullet
The Chase Is Better Than The Catch
Overkill
Bomber
Motörhead