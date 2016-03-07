Motorhead's Phil Campbell to join Mass Mental in London

Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell has been confirmed as a guest when Robert Trujillo’s Mass Mental supergroup play in London later this month.

The Metallica bassist will lead a show at the Electric Ballroom on March 13, featuring Skindred’s Benji Webbe, Ugly Kid Joe’s Whitfield Crane, Kyuss ex Brant Bjork and Paul Simon collaborator Armand Sabai-Lecco.

Trujillo recently said: “It’s always a party. It’s always a trip. The pressure’s off – it’s just about having fun, playing some kickass bass lines and movin’ and groovin.’”

The concert was moved from the Underworld venue last month. Tickets are on sale now. It follows an appearance by Trujillo and Webbe’s reactivated band at the London Bass Guitar Show on March 12.

