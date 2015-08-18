Motorhead man teams up with Ugly Kid Joe

Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell will play on three tracks on the upcoming Ugly Kid Joe album Uglier Than They Used Ta Be.

It’ll be the Californian outfit’s first original studio release since 1996 record Motel California – and it’s available to pre-order through the band’s PledgeMusic page.

Campbell, who’ll release Bad Magic with his Motorhead bandmates on August 28, guests on tracks My Old Man, Under The Bottom and Ugly Kid Joe’s cover of Ace Of Spades.

Uglier Than They Used Ta Be is released on September 18 and Ugly Kid Joe will tour the UK next month. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.

Tracklist

01. Hell Ain’t Hard To Find 02. Let The Record Play 03. My Old Man 04. Bad Seed 05. She’s Already Gone 06. Under The Bottom 07. Mirror Of The Man 08. The Enemy 09. Nothing Ever Changes 10. Ace of Spades

Sep 14: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms Sep 15: Manchester Sound Control Sep 17: Glasgow The Garage Sep 18: Nottingham Rescue Rooms Sep 19: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms Sep 20: Reading Bowery District Sep 22: Bournemouth Sound Control Sep 23: Plymouth The Hub Sep 24: Bristol Marble Factory Sep 25: Brighton Concorde 2 Sep 26: London Underworld Sep 27: London Underworld