Motorhead ex Phil Campbell talks “trippy” Hawkwind cover

Phil Campbell has spoken about why he and his band The Bastard Sons have recorded a cover version of Hawkwind classic Silver Machine.

The 1972 original featured lead vocals from his late Motorhead bandmate Lemmy – and Campbell says it’s a tribute to the rock icon who died in December 2015 at the age of 70.

Campbell says: “I always liked the song – I liked Silver Machine when it first came out. It’s a good tribute for Lem, especially for Lem and the other boys in Motorhead who passed away: Wurzel and Phil Taylor.

“We recorded it here at Rockfield Studios and we were lucky enough to get Hawkwind’s Dave Brock. I called Dave up and he played synthesiser – which sounds like he’s on another planet – guitar and vocals.

“The result is really good. I can’t wait for the world to hear our version of Silver Machine. It’s pretty trippy and we’re going to continue playing it in the near future.”

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons’ version of Silver Machine will be exclusive to the CD release of their debut album The Age Of Absurdity, which is set to arrive on January 26 via Nuclear Blast.

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons The Age Of Absurdity tracklist

Ringleader Freak Show Skin And Bones Gypsy Kiss Welcome To Hell Dark Days Dropping The Needle Step Into The Fire Get On Your Knees High Rule Into The Dark Silver Machine (CD only)

Feb 27: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Feb 28: Hengelo Metropool, Netherlands

Mar 01: Uden De Pul, Netherlands

Mar 02: Hasselt Muziekodroom, Belgium

Mar 03: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Mar 05: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Mar 06: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Mar 07: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany

Mar 08: Siegburg Kubana, Germany

Mar 09: Mannheim 7er Club, Germany

Mar 10: Munich Strom, Germany

Mar 12: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland

Mar 16: Rome Jailbreak Club, Italy

Mar 17: Pavia Dagda Club, Italy

Mar 18: San Dona Revolver Club, Italy

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons - The Age Of Absurdity album review