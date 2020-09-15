Motorhead: Ace Of Spades, bad blood and mad luck - only in Classic Rock, on sale now

Forty years ago, Ace Of Spades hit the charts with a vengeance, making Motörhead unlikely stars. Next stop America. But America wasn’t yet ready for them quite yet…

In this issue of Classic Rock we celebrate 40 years of rock'n'roll's ultimate anthem. Plus, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich speaks on the “honesty” of Motörhead and the impact of Ace Of Spades.

We also look back at Slade in the 70s, get to grips with All Them Witches' new album, hear why Biffy Clyro’s latest album is a masterful triumph in the face of adversity, uncover the secrets of Guns N' Roses overlooked albums and a whole lot more – including the biggest, loudest rock reviews section on the planet.

Subscribers receive a limited edition version of the magazine featuring the late, great Pete Way on the cover.

Classic Rock 280 is on sale now.

Features

Biffy Clyro

How Biffy Clyro’s latest album is a masterful triumph in the face of adversity.

Slade

For a time in 1970s, Slade were the most popular band in Britain. But then a car crash and fading glam-rock brought a downturn in the band’s fortunes. We bring you their story, in their own words.

All Them Witches

Nomadic living, religious music, Taoist literature and a stint in Abbey Road are among the building blocks of All Them Witches’ new album.

Guns N’ Roses

We uncover the secrets of the band’s overlooked albums – The Spaghetti Incident? and Live Era ’87–‘93 – with help from guitarist Gilby Clarke and others who were involved.

The Beach Boys

Tiring of making frothy pop, troubled genius Brian Wilson threw away his Beach Boys’ template and began recording what became one of the 60s’ defining albums: Pet Sounds.

White Lion

In the late 80s, White Lion’s future looked bright. But then, hit by a one-two of record company and management apathy, it soon dimmed rapidly.

