Get our exclusive, limited edition Motörhead bundle - before they're gone

Classic Rock has teamed up with Motörhead for this world exclusive Motorhead bundle, and it might just be the loudest magazine offering ever.

The bundle features a copy of the current issue of Classic Rock, which tells the story of Ace Of Spades, and how it catapulted Motörhead to stardom in a world that simply wasn't ready. The magazine features the band on the cover, and comes with an exclusive Three Amigos poster, a Warpig window sticker, two beer mats and two bumper stickers.

To top it all off, the magazine cover itself is unique to this offer: those unsightly cover lines have been removed, leaving the reader with a pure, unfiltered, full-throttle view of Lemmy and Co. Hell, you can almost smell the Jack & Coke.

Only 350 copies of the bundle are available worldwide, and when they're gone they're gone. So get yours before they vanish.

Also in this issue, we look back at Slade in the 70s, get to grips with All Them Witches' new album, hear why Biffy Clyro’s latest album is a masterful triumph in the face of adversity, uncover the secrets of Guns N' Roses overlooked albums and a whole lot more – including the biggest, loudest rock reviews section on the planet.

Buy the Motörhead Motörbundle.