Motley Crue team up with rapper Machine Gun Kelly for new track

In September last year, Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil confirmed that the band were back together and working on new material.

Bassist Nikki Sixx later reported that the four songs they were recording with Bob Rock were for the upcoming Crue biopic The Dirt – which will premiere on Netflix on March 22.

The film will star Daniel Webber as Neil, Douglas Booth as Sixx, Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars and Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee – but it appears that rapper Kelly will play a bigger role than first thought.

During a Twitter Q&A session with Sixx, one fan asked: “Do you guys have a song that features MGK since he’s in the film and makes his living in music, too?”

Sixx replied: “Yes. New song with MGK is coming really soon. We wrote the song for The Dirt movie.”

The bassist later said: “All songs are with the original Motley Crue and MGK is on the first single with Vince Neil and us… they fucking crush too.”

And, asked to describe the new music, Sixx replied: “Heavy Crue.”

Further details will be revealed in due course.

The Dirt will also feature Tony Cavalero as Ozzy Osbourne and David Constable as Doc McGhee.

