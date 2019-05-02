Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx undergoes shoulder surgery

Nikki Sixx reports that he’s undergone surgery to repair his damaged shoulder.

The Motley Crue bassist revealed the news via his Instagram account, where he posted several pictures from hospital.

Sixx says: “I officially have five cadaver parts in the body now. Finally got the right shoulder repaired. All the rotators were completely torn off the bone.

“I seem to think it’s a good idea to break things on stage and therefore I am always broken. Left knee fixed. Left rotator cuff and bicep fixed. Hip fixed. Double hernia fixed.

“And as I said before, right shoulder fixed. Excited to heal up. Health is everything. Ready to get onstage and break stuff.”

Back in March, Sixx reported he had written four new songs for Sixx AM and hinted that they could return to the road in the future.

Sixx is joined in the Sixx AM lineup by vocalist James Michael and guitarist DJ Ashba. Their last album was 2016’s Prayers For The Blessed, Vol. 2.

Motley Crue, meanwhile, have been enjoying life in the limelight once again after the release of their Netflix biopic The Dirt.

The film has the highest audience rating for a Netflix movie on Rotten Tomatoes, while a younger demographic are now tapping into their music as a result of the film’s success.

