Sixx AM have four new songs written - as Nikki Sixx hints at return to the road

Back in December, Nikki Sixx revealed he was working on a trilogy project outside of his work with Motley Crue.

And, in a new interview with BUILD Series, where he was joined by Eleven Seven Music Group founder Allen Kovac, the bassist spoke about new Sixx AM material, plans for a greatest hits package based on the Broadway adaptation of his memoir The Heroin Diaries, and hinted at a return to the road at some point in the future.

Sixx says: “I opened my closet about three months ago – the part of the closet where you put stuff you don't know what to do with. I opened it and my stage boots fell out. I just was, like, ‘Oh, there you are.’

"I called Allen and I was like, ‘I’m kinda itching to put those boots on again.’ He was like, ‘You don’t have to do that – we’re doing all these other projects.”

Sixx adds: “I will tour again. We have new music. I’ve just done four new songs with Sixx AM. Really magical. I think we're going to go in and record another song as well.

“We have a greatest hits that's going to tie in to the musical. And if there's time, maybe, for Sixx AM, we might go out and do a couple of weeks', three weeks' worth of shows – maybe do festivals next year.”

In the interview, Kovac also reveals that Sixx is working on a new book and podcast along with “many, many other things.”

Sixx is joined in the Sixx AM lineup by vocalist James Michael and guitarist DJ Ashba. Their last album was 2016’s Prayers For The Blessed, Vol. 2.

Motley Crue’s long-awaited biopic The Dirt will premiere on Netflix on March 22, while the film soundtrack will be released on the same day.