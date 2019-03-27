Motley Crue’s Kickstart My Heart sung in 17 different styles is as ridiculous as you’d imagine

Last week saw the Netflix release of the long-awaited Motley Crue biopic The Dirt.

Bassist Nikki Sixx checked in over the weekend to say that while the critics hated it, music fans were enjoying the no-holds-barred look at the Crue’s wild past.

One fan is Ten Second Song Guy Anthony Vincent, who has marked the movie’s release by sharing a video of him singing the Crue’s Kickstart My Heart in 17 different styles.

And it’s definitely a walk on the Wild Side, as he rocks out to the Dr Feelgood track by launching into it in the style of Led Zeppelin, Deftones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ricky Martin, Devin Townsend and more – including Baby Shark.

He also reveals that he has a cameo role in The Dirt but adds: “I’m not going to tell you any more than that because you have to watch it.”

Check out the video below.

Vincent has previously covered pop songs in the style of Metallica, System Of A Down’s Chop Suey in the style of Spice Girls and more.