Motley Crue kickstart Planters' Super Bowl ad with 1989 classic

Motley Crue’s 1989 track Kickstart My Heart has a starring role in a new advert for Planters.

The commercial will be broadcast during the second quarter of this weekend’s Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots, which will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Crue classic plays throughout the advert which stars the company’s mascot Mr Peanut as he speeds through the streets in the middle of a “nut-mergency” to deliver a pack of peanuts to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

The advert also sees actor Charlie Sheen make a cameo appearance.

Earlier this month, a Canadian motorist found himself on the wrong side of the law, when he was caught speeding while listening to Kickstart My Heart.

Meanwhile, Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars, have been back in the studio recording four new tracks that’ll feature on their upcoming biopic The Dirt, which will premiere on Netflix in March.