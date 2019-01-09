Driver blames Motley Crue’s Kickstart My Heart for speeding ticket

A Canadian motorist found himself on the wrong side of the law earlier this week when he was pulled over for speeding.

His excuse? He was listening to Motley Crue’s Kickstart My Heart when he decided to put the pedal down, hitting 145km/h in the process.

Kelowna Now report that the driver was pulled over by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba and fined $639.

A post on the police’s Facebook page says: “Funnily enough, our officer knew he was telling the truth since he was also listening to it – just at a much slower and safer speed. #noexcuses #AlwaysGotThe CopsComingAfterMe.”

In January last year, music fan Luke Mitchell was caught speeding down the M4 motorway in the UK while listening to Andrew WK track Music Is Worth Living For.

The big-hearted vocalist stepped in to offer to pay the driver’s £100 fine, saying: “Luke, I would like to pay this speeding ticket for you. I was responsible for the sonic party power that caused you to speed.”

Mitchell thanked Andrew WK, but asked him to donate the cash to charity instead.

Motley Crue have been back together in the studio working on four new tracks for their upcoming biopic The Dirt, which will premiere on Netflix in March.